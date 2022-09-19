Buffalo Bills Week 2 inactives vs. Tennessee Titans

The Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in their home opener tonight as the first of two Monday Night Football games this evening. With the Bills and Titans set to kick off in just around 90 minutes, the inactive player lists have dropped.

Buffalo had a couple of big contributors appear on their injury report this week, and those game-time decisions have now been revealed. Between Gabe Davis (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf), Buffalo has some key players limited by injury. Davis was listed as questionable coming into the game and Settle was listed as doubtful.

Who’s in and who’s out tonight? Here’s the full list.

WR Gabe Davis

The news isn’t great here, as Buffalo is obviously much better with Davis than they are without him. Rookie Khalil Shakir is active for the first time tonight.

TE Tommy Sweeney

After suiting up last week, Sweeney is scratched in favor of Quintin Morris this week.

OL Tommy Doyle

For a second straight week, Doyle is inactive, though this time, he was able to practice fully all week. Bobby Hart is active once again.

DT Tim Settle

After being listed as doubtful, Settle is out for this one. Given that his teammate, Ed Oliver, is also out, Buffalo is thin at defensive tackle against a team that loves to run with a tremendous running back in Derrick Henry. DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips will probably draw the start.

DT Ed Oliver

This we knew, as Oliver is out due to an ankle injury he suffered last week. Veteran Shaq Lawson, who re-signed with the team this offseason, is active after being a healthy scratch last week.

LB Baylon Spector

Thanks to injuries at defensive tackle, Buffalo elevated both C.J. Brewer and Brandin Bryant from the practice squad. Both players are active, and the extra player up means that Spector is a healthy scratch this week.

CB Cam Lewis

Buffalo went with more linebackers against a strong passing offense last week in the Los Angeles Rams, so it’s no surprise they’ll do it again this week against a more run-heavy Titans attack.

Tennessee had already ruled out three players—cornerback Kristian Fulton, offensive tackle Jamaica Jones, and running back Dontrell Hilliard—so there wasn’t much mystery for most of their inactives. The full list is below.