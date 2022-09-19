Bills WR Gabe Davis ruled out ahead of MNF vs. Titans, per report

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis has been ruled out ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Tennessee Titans, per a report from ESPN. He was not seen on the field during pregame warm-ups.

Davis sustained an injury during Saturday’s practice, leaving him limited and ultimately questionable. Buffalo didn't have a lot of practice reps remaining for the next man up.

Davis was a huge part of the Bills’ offensive success in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. He is a true deep threat who opens up the field for Josh Allen to work through his progressions and find the best option. Without Davis stretching the field tonight vs. Tennessee, the Bills will have to rework their gameplay and players will have to step up.

The Bills have Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow to work with as of right now but rookie Khalil Shakir is expected to be made active ahead of the game. Shakir flashed in the preseason and is a Bills Mafia favorite already, so he will likely be watched closely.

Diggs and McKenzie will dominate the snap count across the wide receiver room but the other three are expected to get boundary reps when their names are called.

Kumerow is primarily a special teams threat, which is why he suits up every week but he could very easily see plenty of offensive reps—especially in the red zone and multi-wide sets. Both Shakir and Crowder will likely split reps and whoever impresses head coach Sean McDermott the most will lead the snap count.

It’s worth noting that the Bills still have rookie running back James Cook, who remains in the doghouse after fumbling his first ever NFL carry. He’s a true receiving threat at the running back position and could be used in the slot or on key passing downs.