Bills DTs Brandin Bryant, C.J. Brewer elevated ahead of MNF vs. Titans

Both practice squad standout defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer have officially been elevated from the practice squad to the Buffalo Bills' active roster ahead of the Monday night clash vs. the Tennessee Titans.

With Ed Oliver ruled out days ago due to an ankle injury he sustained in the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and Tim Settle battling a calf injury, the Buffalo Bills are simply taking precautions ahead of time. Settle was labeled doubtful and he was spotted on the field in pregame workouts in street clothes, so it’s likely he will be sitting tonight.

The Titans have always been a challenge for the Bills and it starts with the run defense to slow down Derrick Henry. Henry has looked lackluster so far this season but he seems to explode for a huge run or multiple touchdowns against Buffalo.

Both Bryant and Brewer will see plenty of reps and will need to step up to be able to slow down Henry and company. The Bills already have their go-to defensive tackles that will help the run game but surely a pass rush without Oliver will look less dominant. Jordan Phillips and Da’Quan Jones are the only two DTs that are normally on the active roster so they will likely see the biggest increase in reps.

Bills Mafia better hope our practice squad standouts flash enough to slow down Henry and keep Tennessee’s score on the low end.