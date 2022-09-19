Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: First-half open thread

The last time the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans squared off, the Bills were coming off a huge road win against the Kansas City Chiefs. They had a 4th & INCHES from Tennessee’s three-yard line. The Bills could have kicked a field goal with 22 seconds left to force overtime. Instead, head coach Sean McDermott went for the jugular, electing to go for the first down or touchdown to win the game in regulation.

Then, some slippery sod combined with a Jeffery Simmons bull rush stopped quarterback Josh Allen cold, allowing the Titans to escape with a hard-fought 34-31 victory. That win was the second in a row against Buffalo for Tennessee, as the Titans had defeated the Bills the year prior in dominant fashion, winning 42-16. Those two victories came on the heels of two straight Bills victories in the series, as Buffalo beat Tennessee 14-7 in 2019 thanks to an Allen touchdown pass, and 13-12 in 2018 on a last-second field goal from kicker Stephen Hauschka.

That 2018 game was the last time these squads met in Orchard Park. It’s definitely strange that Buffalo and Tennessee have met in five straight years, and it’s led to a level of familiarity reserved mainly for divisional foes. The Bills and the Titans have played some wild games of late, and even though Buffalo has run roughshod through much of the league over the last two years, Tennessee remains one of those squads that gives them headaches.

Tonight, the Bills will look to earn a victory without wide receiver Gabe Davis, who is out with an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Tim Settle, who aggravated a calf injury during last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Buffalo will need to stop running back Derrick Henry as best they can, forcing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to beat them without the aid of an effective play-action pass attack.

Your open thread is here, friends. Be civil to one another. Enjoy the game wherever you may be. And a hearty “Go Bills” to you all!