Bills vs Titans: Center Mitch Morse injured on first drive of game

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse was shaken up during the first offensive drive of Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Morse took a hit on a second-down play and wasn’t able to get up immediately. After being attended to by training staff, Morse was able to walk off the field and make his way to the bench.

It was soon reported that the injury was to Morse’s elbow and he was taken to the locker room for x-rays. He was designated as questionable to return.

Injury Update: C Mitch Morse has been taken in for x-rays of his right elbow. His return is questionable. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 19, 2022

Greg Van Roten, the next man up on Buffalo’s depth chart, came in to take over at center for the Bills during their opening drive, which ultimately resulted in a Reggie Gilliam touchdown. They chose not to move Ryan Bates from right guard.