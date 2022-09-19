Buffalo Bills 17, Tennessee Titans 7: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills have opened up a lead over the Tennessee Titans, setting the pace with a 17-7 score at halftime. It hasn’t been easy going for the Bills, who’ve lost their last two games against Mike Vrabel’s Titans, but they’ve avoided enough critical mistakes to hold the halftime lead.

The Bills, already playing without key receiver Gabriel Davis, suffered a blow early in the game when center Mitch Morse injured his elbow in a dogpile. Morse spent most of the half on the sidelines with Greg Van Roten in his place, and the Bills’ offense, although they stacked up 230 yards of offense, were only able to put together an offensive rhythm in the closing minutes of the half. Josh Allen was a guilty party here, struggling with accuracy on a few of his passes in a way he really didn’t in the season opener. He started to dial it in at the end of the half, completing six of seven passes as the Bills strode into the end zone for the second time tonight.

On defense, the Bills have held up well against a team who ran them roughshod last year—the Titans are averaging 4.3 yards per play and Derrick Henry’s been a non-factor tonight. They just need to avoid self-inflicted wounds, like the 3rd & 15 that Tennessee was able to convert on a 16-yard catch-and-run by Treylon Burks. They’ll hold up fine as long as each Bills defender can contribute to the team defense that limited the Titans to a single touchdown in the first half.

The one concern to note as the Bills enter the second half is cornerback Dane Jackson, who suffered a head/neck injury in the final minute when Tremaine Edmunds slammed into him on a tackle attempt. He left the stadium in an ambulance, and we’ll wait for any updates on his status and report when they’re available.

The Bills are kicking off to the Titans at the start of the second half. If they can keep Tennessee from building momentum and closing their ten-point gap, they’ll stay in the winner’s circle for another week.

Here’s your second-half thread for tonight. Go Bills!