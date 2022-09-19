Bills vs Titans: Dane Jackson leaves field in ambulance

With just forty-five seconds left in the first half of their Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills had to bring out the ambulance to carry cornerback Dane Jackson off the field.

Jackson, who had missed some practice during the week due to a knee injury sustained in practice and who had been listed as questionable for the game, left the game due to what appeared to be a head or neck injury.

During the final minute of the first half, Jackson made a tackle on Tennessee’s Treylon Burks, and while on the ground, was hit by Bills’ linebacker Tremaine Edmonds who was attempting to help with the tackle.

The team initially called for a cart but quickly changed the call and asked for an ambulance. Jackson was placed on a backboard and loaded directly into the ambulance on the field while surrounded by teammates, including Damar Hamlin who has known Jackson since childhood.

Jackson was taken to ECMC hospital for X-rays and CT Scans to be evaluated him for head and neck injuries. However, the team reported that he did have movement in all of his extremities.

Prior to the injury Jackson had two tackles in the game.

Buffalo has Kaiir Elam, Christian Beford, and Siran Neal listed as the other active cornerbacks for tonight’s game. The Bills’ secondary was already thin with Cam Lewis a healthy scratch and All-Pro Tre’Davious White on injured reserve.

If you want to watch video of the injury, it’s available on Twitter, but we are choosing not to embed it here.