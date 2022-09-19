Bills vs Titans: Micah Hyde injured in third quarter of MNF

With a little over five minutes left in the third quarter of Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Billshad another member of their secondary leave the game due to injury. Safety Micah Hyde was injured on a play in which he tackled Robert Woods. After an injury timeout with Buffalo’s training staff out on the field, Hyde was up and walking, but was seen shaking his right arm on his way off the field after taking a hit to the head/neck area. He was a bit wobbly.

The Bills later updated, saying it was a neck injury for Hyde.

Hyde was the second Buffalo defensive player that left the game as the Bills played their home opener on primetime against the Tennessee Titans. Buffalo lost cornerback Dane Jackson right before the half as he was taken by ambulance to the local hospital for x-rays and ct scans on his head and neck.

Jaquan Johnson entered the game at safety as Hyde was taken by cart to the locker room for evaluation.