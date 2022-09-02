Buffalo Bills fans have a chance to join the Buffalo Rumblings Pick ‘Em contest this year, for a chance to win some great prizes while helping a worthwhile cause. Proceeds from the contest will benefit the American Cancer Society, and participants can officially enter by making a donation here.

Once you make a donation of any amount, you will receive a link to officially join the Buffalo Rumblings contest. Prizes include signed jerseys from Darryl Talley and A.J. Epenesa, a Josh Allen graded RC, a signed photo from Eric Moulds, and more. Participants will pick every NFL game each week using the point spread, with the top performers this year receiving prizes.

A number of the Buffalo Rumblings podcast hosts and writers participate each year, with over 70 readers and listeners joining last season. We hope that you’ll consider joining us this season in having some fun while supporting the American Cancer Society.