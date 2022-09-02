With three more official, Buffalo Bills practice squad at full capacity

In a late-morning press conference on Thursday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that he was hopeful the team would fill the final three practice squad roster spots soon.

“We should have some clarity by the end of the day,” Beane said—noting that the team had guys traveling in, and that it was matter of getting them through the technical processes of getting signed and on the practice squad. “If all goes well with physicals, I would think by the end of the day we would have those three spots filled.”

Beane said that he was a big fan of the 16-man practice squad format the league adopted, saying that the new rules allow the guys to stay in shape and be game-ready when called on.

“Getting guys back who have been in your system, know your playbook—it’s just a quicker transition,” said Beane. He mentioned that bringing back names who have been with the team is going to be an asset in the case of injuries to players on the 53-man roster down the line. “The other part is these young guys—getting them ready as fast as we can.”

On August 31, the Bills announced they had signed 13 players to the practice squad.

As predicted, Buffalo filled the final three spots on their practice squad before the end of the day on September 1, adding TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler McMichael, and T Ryan Van Demark to the squad.

