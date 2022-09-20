Circling the Wagons: Bills crush Titans in home opener to go 2-0

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills victory over the Tennessee Titans, 41-7, in Orchard Park, to go 2-0. We talk about Josh Allen being so good he didn’t need to play for a full quarter, the ongoing chemistry between Allen and Stefon Diggs, the Bills’ defense shutting down Derrick Henry while also limiting Ryan Tannehill, injury after injury testing the Bills’ depth on offense and defense, and much more!

We discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

