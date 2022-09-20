Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson walks out of hospital Tuesday morning

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was able to walk out of a hospital and head home Tuesday morning, after he suffered a neck injury during Monday night’s game against the Titans. Jackson’s head and neck bent back violently after the 250-pound Tremaine Edmunds closed in on a tackle and collided with his teammate late in the first half of Buffalo’s 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson was moving, albeit writhing in pain, immediately after taking the hit, and the ambulance was summoned to take him to Erie County Medical Center. On Tuesday morning, NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reported that Jackson was able to walk out of ECMC on his own.

Clearly, this is great news from a human standpoint, with the obvious football benefits taking a back seat to Jackson’s health and wellbeing. As the clip kept appearing on my Twitter timeline last night, I kept feeling more and more uneasy about Jackson’s health moving forward, as it did not look good in real-time. Fortunately, it seems that this story has a happy ending.

The Bills were already playing without one starting cornerback, as Tre’Davious White continues to rehab and condition himself on the road back from his torn ACL. With Jackson out of the picture last night, the team leaned on their two rookie cornerbacks to finish the game. Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam both held up well, although their assignment was admittedly easier than next week’s matchup with the high-octane Miami Dolphins passing attack.