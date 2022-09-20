Buffalo Bills Links, 9/20: Recapping the thumping of the Titans

Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns, Stefon Diggs caught 12 passes for 148 yards and three TDs, Buffalo’s defense forced four turnovers, Matt Milano returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Buffalo Bills’ defense completely dominated the Tennessee Titans during Monday night’s home opener, a 41-7 thumping.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s home-opening win over the Titans.

Read game stories and recaps detailing how Buffalo was able to dismantle the Titans, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and others on how the Bills were able to pick up back-to-back primetime wins over playoff teams from last year.

Stefon Diggs posted a career night, the run defense put the clamps on Derrick Henry and the Bills dominated the turnover battle once again in recording their second straight impressive victory to begin the 2022 season. Who else earned high marks? Tremaine Edmunds played his most impressive game as a Bill, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones, Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer were outstanding in dominating the Titans’ offensive line, and Buffalo once again made life miserable for an opposing offense.

CB Dane Jackson released from hospital after scary injury

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson avoided a major injury to either his neck or his spinal cord after he left Monday night’s game in an ambulance after a scary collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. On Tuesday, the team announced Jackson was released from the hospital.

Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy fired up the crowd before Buffalo’s home opener. Plus, see how members of Bills Mafia reacted to the convincing win over Tennessee, and find out why the Bills know they are in for a tough test when they travel to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.