Buffalo Bills Links, 9/20: Recapping the thumping of the Titans

Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns, Stefon Diggs caught 12 passes for 148 yards and three TDs, Buffalo’s defense forced four turnovers, Matt Milano returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Buffalo Bills’ defense completely dominated the Tennessee Titans during Monday night’s home opener, a 41-7 thumping.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s home-opening win over the Titans.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills dominate in week 2 win over Tennessee Titans - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 41, Tennessee Titans 7: Rapid recap and notes - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson walks out of hospital Tuesday morning - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills have a short week to get healthy - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Titans: Micah Hyde injured in third quarter of MNF - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills thump the Titans
Read game stories and recaps detailing how Buffalo was able to dismantle the Titans, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and others on how the Bills were able to pick up back-to-back primetime wins over playoff teams from last year.
- Bills 41, Titans 7: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays - Buffalo News
- Bills blowout Titans 41-7 on MNF behind career nights from Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs
- Relentless attack by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs lifts Bills to dominant win over Titans - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Plays that shaped the game: Bills show off weaponry in blowing out Titans - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills flex muscles in dominant win over Tennessee Titans - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Allen: Doesn’t matter who you play when you play like that - WGR 550
- McDermott likes ‘coachability’ of Bills rookies - WGR 550
- “We’re very grateful to be able to do this” | Bills rally together as a team in light of injuries - BuffaloBills.com
- It had been 10,220 days since Bills won a home Monday night game. That streak is history - Buffalo News
- After blowing out Titans, Von Miller says Bills aren’t just playing to win: ‘We got a team full of killers’ - newyorkupstate.com
Observations, Report card, position grades
Stefon Diggs posted a career night, the run defense put the clamps on Derrick Henry and the Bills dominated the turnover battle once again in recording their second straight impressive victory to begin the 2022 season. Who else earned high marks? Tremaine Edmunds played his most impressive game as a Bill, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones, Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer were outstanding in dominating the Titans’ offensive line, and Buffalo once again made life miserable for an opposing offense.
- Observations: ‘Mr. Monday Night’ Stefon Diggs shines bright in Bills’ blowout win - Buffalo News
- 7 observations from Bills win over Titans: Stefon Diggs’ unguardable tour continues - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills nearly flawless, but win comes at a cost: Sal’s 4 observations from Monday night - Democrat & Chronicle
- Stefon Diggs destroys Titans in 3-TD explosion to lead Bills on Monday Night Football - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL Week 2 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks - ESPN.com
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Titans | Week 2 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills make Titans’ Derrick Henry look ordinary; Josh Allen dominates in 41-7 MNF win (Report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Titans at Bills - WGR 550
- Report Card: Bills are near perfect in blowout win over Titans - Buffalo News
- Bills report card: Injuries make annihilation of Titans bittersweet - Democrat & Chronicle
CB Dane Jackson released from hospital after scary injury
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson avoided a major injury to either his neck or his spinal cord after he left Monday night’s game in an ambulance after a scary collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. On Tuesday, the team announced Jackson was released from the hospital.
- Bills cornerback Dane Jackson released from hospital, appears to avoid serious injury - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ Dane Jackson avoids major injury to neck or spinal cord, released from hospital - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Bills: Dane Jackson released from hospital, avoids ‘major’ neck injury after hit to head - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills issue an update on cornerback Dane Jackson - BuffaloBills.com
- ‘It’s a deep hit’: Bills express concern after scary injury to Dane Jackson - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Dane Jackson leaves game vs. Titans in ambulance after scary hit to neck area - newyorkupstate.com
- Graham: Another Bills blowout comes with reminder nothing is guaranteed - The Athletic (subscription required)
Odds and ends
Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy fired up the crowd before Buffalo’s home opener. Plus, see how members of Bills Mafia reacted to the convincing win over Tennessee, and find out why the Bills know they are in for a tough test when they travel to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
Loading comments...