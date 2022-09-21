Reacts Survey: Are the Buffalo Bills the best team in the NFL?

The Buffalo Bills have put on two dominating performances in their first two games of the 2022 season. First, they beat the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in their own stadium before opening their home slate by trouncing the defending one seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

Those Buffalo Bills were the unanimous number one team in all of the power rankings around the NFL this week. We know how you’re probably going to vote in this week’s fan confidence poll, so we set a higher bar.

Are the Bills the best team in the NFL right now?

Let your voice be heard in the poll below and sign up to receive weekly SB Nation Reacts surveys to help us get the pulse of the Bills Mafia.

