Buffalo Bills tie NFL record for most consecutive double-digit wins

When the Buffalo Bills win, they win big, and thanks to Monday night’s 41-7 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans, the Bills joined some elite company in the rich, storied history of the NFL.

With the 34-point decimation of Tennessee, the Bills posted their 20th straight regular-season win by double figures, tying the 1941-42 Chicago Bears for the longest such streak in NFL history.

During the streak, the Bills have prevailed by an average margin of victory of 21.85 points per game.

Buffalo’s distinct winning streak started in Week 9 of the 2020 season, when the Bills outscored Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 44-34 on November 8, 2020. The Bills would go on to close out the regular season by winning their last seven games by double digits.

Last year, all 11 of Buffalo’s regular-season wins came by ten-plus points, and this year, the Bills have posted back-to-back double-digit wins in prime time to start the season, routing the Los Angeles Rams (31-10) and the Titans by a combined score of 72-17 (the Bills now own the record for largest margin of victory in a team’s first two games when those games come against playoff teams from the season before).

The last time the Bills won a game by fewer than ten points? Week 8 of the 2020 season, when Josh Allen and Buffalo held off the New England Patriots 24-21 in Western New York.

For the record, ahead of their historic 1941-42 run, in 1940 the Chicago Bears also made history when they crushed Washington by a score of 73-0 in the NFL Championship game. It remains the most lopsided victory the NFL has ever seen.