Bills vs. Dolphins: 2-0 Buffalo heads south to face rejuvenated Miami team

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0, as are the Miami Dolphins, and the pair lead the division. It’s an early season AFC East showdown in Miami this weekend, and the 1:00 PM start should be hot in more ways than one.

Tua Tagovailoa has started the season hot under new head coach Mike McDaniel, who has opened the playbook for the young QB. He responded last week with six touchdown passes in a furious comeback and the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Bills are coming off two impressive performances in the season opener and Week 2. In both prime-time affairs, they rocked playoff teams from a year ago, and sport a +52 point differential. But mounting injuries and a short week could test their defense against the explosive Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle.

The early betting line still has the Bills as big favorites, and the point spread went up after their big Monday night win. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite with an over/under of 53 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

