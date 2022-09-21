Bills’ practice squad RB Raheem Blackshear signs with Carolina Panthers

The Buffalo Bills have lost a member of their practice squad as running back Raheem Blackshear has signed with the Carolina Panthers. Blackshear signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent and had a solid preseason before being part of final cuts.

The Panthers has a front-row seat for Blackshear during the preseason as the two teams squared off in one of the three games. Blackshear rushed 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason with one fumble. He caught 8 passes on 9 targets for another 93 receiving yards.

Many Bills fans thought Blackshear would be poached on the waiver wire, but it wasn’t for another two weeks after initial cuts that he would join an active roster.

Carolina didn’t lose a running back, but they placed WR Andre Roberts on injured reserve earlier this week. WR Shi Smith did not practice all week. Outside of Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers only have 5 rushes by other running backs.

Buffalo could look to re-add WR Tanner Gentry or go in a different direction based on defensive injuries. They could use some help at cornerback.