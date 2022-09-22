Jamie D & Big Newt: Early season domination

The Buffalo Bills walloped last season’s number-one seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, on Monday Night Football. Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss the Bills’ domination and run through the three things they liked and didn’t like, as they do every week.

Among the topics discussed are of course the performance of wide receiver Stefon Diggs who had 148 receiving yards and three touchdowns. D’Amico also loved the performance of defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, who was elevated from the practice squad due to the injuries to linemates Ed Oliver and Tim Settle.

Meanwhile, Newton is perplexed by the play calling in short-yardage situations.

The hosts move on to breakdown the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins, and Big Newt moves on to give his thoughts on bandwagon fans.

