Thursday Night Football: Bills connections & open thread

The quarterbacks featured in this week’s prime-time games aren’t as fun as recent QB duos, but that doesn’t mean the games won’t be entertaining. Former Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky leads the Pittsburgh Steelers against Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Former Bills quarterback and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is Cleveland’s offensive coordinator and he’s leaned heavily on running back Nick Chubb in the absence of quarterback DeShaun Watson. Former Bills punter Corey Bojorquez is also with the Browns as is All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller, who was traded by Buffalo before he developed into an excellent starter.

In addition to Trubisky, cornerback Levi Wallace signed with the Steelers this offseason. Tremaine Edmunds’s brother, Terrell, is a safety for Pittsburgh. Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin played together in college at William & Mary. Special teams coach Danny Smith was with the Bills from 2001 to 2003 and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar was Buffalo’s DL coach in 2015.

The Browns are favored by 4.5 points at home, but the low over/under of 38.5 shows you just how bad these offenses have the potential to be. Betting lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

I picked the Steelers to win straight up, so obviously I have them covering the spread. I don’t have a lot to back it up, just a hunch that Pittsburgh is going to step up when the lights shine.