This week’s AFC East clash between the red-hot Buffalo Bills (2-0) and the suddenly fiery Miami Dolphins (2-0) is the most hyped, most highly anticipated showdown in the teams’ storied rivalry since Hall of Fame quarterbacks Jim Kelly and Dan Marino were leading their respective teams.

The Bills have run wild over their first two opponents, dethroning the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, last year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC, by a combined score of 72-17, while the Dolphins dominated the New England Patriots in their opener and executed a furious comeback from a 21-point deficit to stun the Baltimore Ravens, 42-38 in Week 2.

Despite there being so much excitement for the first of this year’s two games between the Dolphins and the Bills, this showdown between undefeated divisional rivals is not CBS’ primary game during the 1:00 PM Eastern timeslot (that honor goes to the Kansas City Chiefs at the Indianapolis Colts).

CBS’s broadcast team consists of Kevin Harlan handling the play-by-play duties, with former NFL quarterback Trent Green serving as the color analyst.

The areas that can see the game are highlighted in green (map courtesy of 506sports):

Besides Buffalo traveling to Miami, the rest of the CBS early slate of games includes the Chiefs at the Colts (in red), the Cincinnati Bengals at the New York Jets (blue), and the Houston Texans at the Chicago Bears (orange). The game in yellow is a late game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday’s matchup will be the 117th meeting all-time between the Bills and Dolphins. Miami leads the series 61-54-1, but Buffalo has closed the gap in recent years. The Bills have won seven straight, nine of the last 11, and 14 of the last 18 vs. the Dolphins dating back to the 2013 season.

Last season, Buffalo blanked Miami 35-0 in Week 2 and defeated them 26-11 in Week 8.

In the first matchup last year, Allen tossed a pair of touchdowns, Zack Moss rushed for a pair of scores, Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and the Bills’ defense registered six sacks, forced two fumbles and had one interception. A.J. Epenesa delivered a punishing hit that knocked Tua Tagovailoa out of the game in the first quarter, adding injury to insult for the Dolphins.

In the second clash, with the teams tied at 3 at halftime, Allen connected with wide receivers Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs on second-half touchdown passes, and Allen scampered for a seven-yard rushing touchdown as Buffalo outscored Miami 23-8 in the second half to win.