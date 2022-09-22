Buffalo Bills Links, 9/22: Bills dealing with injuries

Coming off a pair of dominant wins to open the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills are traveling south to tangle with the Miami Dolphins in a matchup of undefeated teams in Week 3.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that the Bills are dealing with a good number of injuries heading into this clash, and how some of Buffalo’s younger players could be thrust into larger roles as a result of these injuries.

Bills have lengthy injury report

In the team’s first injury report of the week, four key players—cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and tight end Dawson Knox (foot)—did not participate in Buffalo’s walkthrough on Wednesday, while five other players—wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf)—were all limited participants. The injuries could present valuable opportunities for some of Buffalo’s youngsters to step in and contribute on Sunday against the Dolphins.

How Ken Dorsey is leaving his mark on offense

At one point during the 41-7 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey dialed up 21 straight pass plays between the second and third quarters, as Buffalo’s offense seized control and breezed to the team’s second straight blowout win to start the season. How has Dorsey left his mark on Buffalo’s offense, and how has the rapport between Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen and Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs gone to a new level this year?

OL Bobby Hart suspended one game for post-game incident

Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct following the conclusion of Monday night’s 41-7 win by the Bills over Tennessee. Hart was suspended for violating the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules, and is accused of throwing a punch at a member of the Titans that missed the player, striking a member of the Tennessee coaching staff in the head instead.

OL Ruben Brown among 6 former Bills nominated for Hall of Fame

Nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ruben Brown is among six former NFL players who spent time with the Bills who were among the group of 129 modern-era players nominated for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Joining Brown on the large list of nominees: Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher, Takeo Spikes, Larry Centers, and Troy Vincent.

