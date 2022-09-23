Peter Schrager: The Buffalo Bills are a “locomotive”

Last football season, a few mishaps kept the Buffalo Bills from their ultimate dream of playing in and winning the Super Bowl. A Josh Allen slip against the Tennessee Titans. The last few seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.

This year, however, the Bills seem to be built different and the crew of Good Morning Football needed to discuss this very thing.

Check out the full clip below or you can read the recaps.

The @BuffaloBills have outscored last season's Super Bowl champs & No. 1 seed in the AFC by a combined score of 72-17 @PSchrags: "This is a locomotive." #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SVGaxiGPSJ — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 20, 2022

Peter Schrager opens the segment talking about quarterback Josh Allen’s slip in Tennessee last season and how it was similar to the end of the first half of Monday night’s game. “Last night, they had a similar situation and it was at the end of the first half,” said Schrags. “You go down there and it’s 10-7 and they’re up and it’s stopped at the one!” Instead of kicking the field goal, Allen encouraged head coach Sean McDermott to try for the touchdown and he obliged.

The ensuing play was a beautiful TD strike to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. “That right there. That is a different team!” shouted Schrager. The Bills certainly didn’t come up short this time.

“They beat the Super Bowl Champions and the number-one seed in the AFC from last year by a combined score of 72-17,” said a mystified Schrager as Kyle Brandt made sounds of approval in the background. “This is a locomotive. What a statement!”

“The Bills have played so well these last two weeks that you find youself questioning ‘Are they playing real opponents?’” Jason McCourty chimed in. He believes that Buffalo made the Los Angeles Rams and Titans look like high school teams. In fact, star running back Derrick Henry only had 25 yards all game.

Speaking of Henry, McCourty told the audience that Monday night was his worst game statistically in the last 50 starts. The Bills’ defense truly made him a non-factor all night long.

Jamie Erdahl wanted to give a shout out to Buffalo Bills coach. “There was another person that would have been involved in that conversation to go for it on the goal line and that’s Ken Dorsey,” said Erdahl. “The decision-making that he has made and whatever he has implemented since taking over as offensive coordinator for the Bills has been unbelievable.”

Erdahl then referenced this clip that’s trending viral on social media of Dorsey picking up his charts near the end of the game and getting up to leave with a smile.

“Right now, they just show up and they just wreck people,” said Kyle Brandt. “As good as Allen is and as good as Diggs is, don’t ever get seduced enough by Josh Allen to think this is the Josh & Stefon show. This is a top-to-bottom team that’s been built from the ground up to be unbeatable. They’re the number-one team, guys.”

However, Brandt isn’t willing to give the Bills any gold medals for their performance because this is what the team promised they would do. “You’re beating the crap outta teams. You’re supposed to,” reminded Brandt.