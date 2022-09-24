Buffalo Bills Links, 9/24: Bills missing four key defensive starters vs Dolphins

If the Buffalo Bills are going to extend their winning streak against the Miami Dolphins to eight, they’re going to have to do so without the services of four key members of their defense.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down the news that, when the Bills travel to South Beach to take on the Dolphins, they will be missing safety Micah Hyde, defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, and cornerback Dane Jackson.

Four key defensive starters sidelined vs. Dolphins

Buffalo’s defensive depth will be severely tested by a suddenly red-hot Dolphins offense, especially considering the absence of Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde (neck), and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), along with defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle), and Jordan Phillips (hamstring). Without those starters in the secondary, head coach Sean McDermott has confidence that his younger players like cornerbacks Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin will step in and help contain Miami’s potent offense.

Bills plan on using a ‘collective effort’ to contain Dolphins WRs

The Bills know they’ll have their hands full trying to limit Miami’s talented wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who combined to catch 22 passes for 361 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier shares how the Bills will employ a “collective effort” to contain Miami’s wideouts. Plus, is this the week embattled Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa finally beats Buffalo? That and more, for all the ways to follow along from home on Sunday.

