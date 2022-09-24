Bills vs Dolphins: Buffalo adds two to roster, call up two more for Sunday

Due to the lengthy final injury report, the Buffalo Bills made some roster moves ahead of the Sunday matchup in Miami. Defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Prince Emili were signed from the practice squad to the active roster while offensive lineman Greg Mancz and defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram were elevated from the practice squad.

With defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Philips already ruled out and Tim Settle still questionable, the Bills’ defensive tackle depth will be heavily tested on Sunday. Bryant looked solid in Week 2, logging 48% of snaps but Emili has not seen any regular season snaps so far.

The elevation of Mancz and Ingram are standard due to center Mitch Morse being questionable and the thinness of the Bills corner depth with Dane Jackson and Tre’Davious White sidelined.

The Bills defensive depth, particularly the secondary, will be truly tested on Sunday in Miami trying to contain the high-powered duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The loss of safety Micah Hyde is massive but the Bills have had the same backups for the last few seasons so the familiarity with the system will be extremely beneficial.

The defensive line will suffer without Oliver and Phillips’ pressure rates but the edge rushers are healthy and that’s what will make the difference in flustering quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enough for him to make mistakes.