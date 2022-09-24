Report: Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer out vs. Miami Dolphins in Week Three

The Buffalo Bills are already down Micah Hyde for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, and it looks as if they’ll be without fellow All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer. According to multiple reports from late Saturday night, Poyer is expected to miss Sunday’s tilt with the Miami Dolphins due to a foot injury. Jeremy Fowler at ESPN seems to have had it first.

The Bills haven’t confirmed exactly what Poyer did to his foot, nor have they confirmed when or how it happened. He appeared on the injury report on Wednesday, and practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday and Friday, mixing a DNP in on Thursday.

Poyer, 31, is off to a fantastic start just one year after earning his first career First-Team All-Pro nod. In two games, he has six tackles, three pass breakups, and two interceptions. He also has one tackle for loss. Along with teammate Micah Hyde, Poyer has been one half of the league’s best safety duo since 2017. With Hyde landing on injured reserve earlier Saturday thanks to a herniated disk in his neck and this news regarding Poyer’s injury, the Bills will have to replace both players against a formidable offense on Sunday.

The Bills’ backup safeties are Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. Johnson is a fourth-year pro out of Miami with one career start to his name. He has played primarily on special teams throughout his career, amassing 29 tackles and one interception in his career. Hamlin is in his second season. He has five tackles to his name over 16 career games.