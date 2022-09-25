How to watch Bills vs Dolphins in Week 3

Sunday’s showdown between the undefeated Buffalo Bills and the undefeated Miami Dolphins is bound to have sky-high expectations—especially considering how Buffalo dominated the competition through two weeks and how Miami rallied from 21 points down to stun the Baltimore Ravens last week.

You’d have to go back to the late 1980s and 1990s, when the Bills were quarterbacked by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and the Dolphins had Dan Marino at QB to find a more hyped regular-season showdown between the Bills (2-0) and the Dolphins (2-0).

While the Dolphins and their fans have been doing a lot of chirping on social media and in the press about this showdown, the reality is that this is just another opponent on the schedule for the Bills, who have treated each week like business as usual in a season with Super Bowl expectations.

The two teams sure have been impressive in the early going of the season, with Buffalo dethroning the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, last year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC, by a combined score of 72-17 in securing two convincing victories. That’s the largest margin of victory ever for a team starting the season against two playoff participants from the year prior.

On the other side, the Dolphins dominated the New England Patriots in their opener, then pulled off a furious comeback, sparked by six touchdown passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a combined 22 catches for 361 receiving yards and four touchdowns from wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, to shock the Ravens, 42-38 in Week 2.

Sunday’s matchup will be the 117th meeting all-time between the Bills and Dolphins. Miami leads the series 61-54-1, but Buffalo has closed the gap in recent years. The Bills have won seven straight, nine of the last 11, and 14 of the last 18 vs. the Dolphins dating back to the 2013 season. Last season, Buffalo blanked Miami 35-0 in Week 2 and defeated them 26-11 in Week 8.

Buffalo is listed as a 5.5-point favorite on the road vs. the Dolphins. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home:

Thursday Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Did not practice: S Micah Hyde (neck), CB Dane Jackson (neck), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), S Jordan Poyer (foot).

Limited: WR Gabe Davis (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (foot), C Mitch Morse (elbow), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), DT Tim Settle (calf).

Full participant: FB Reggie Gilliam (elbow), CB Cam Lewis (forearm), LB Matt Milano (neck).

Miami Dolphins