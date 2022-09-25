Buffalo Bills Links, 9/25: Micah Hyde done for the year

It’s game day as the Buffalo Bills (2-0) travel to South Beach to take on their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins (2-0). Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that Micah Hyde, Buffalo’s All-Pro safety, is done for the year after suffering a neck injury in the win over the Tennessee Titans.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills All-Pro S Micah Hyde done for season

Heading into the showdown with the high-flying Dolphins offense, the last thing the Bills wanted was to be without the services of All-Pro safety Micah Hyde. But that’s exactly the situation facing the Bills, as Hyde is officially done for the season thanks to a neck injury suffered vs. the Titans. Plus, how will Buffalo’s secondary respond to the loss of both Hyde and fellow All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer?

Previews and predictions for Bills vs. Dolphins

Breaking down the key matchups to watch when Buffalo takes on Miami in a big Week 3 clash in South Florida. Plus, Bills beat writers offer up their thoughts and predictions as Buffalo seeks its eighth straight win vs. Miami.

Odds and ends

Future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller has high praise for his fellow Bills pass rusher, Greg Rousseau. Plus, learn how the rare losses Ken Dorsey suffered as quarterback at the University of Miami taught him valuable lessons that stick with him today as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator.