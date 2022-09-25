Bills vs Dolphins: Gabe Davis expected to play Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are going to be without their top two safeties and top two cornerbacks on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. In what could turn into a shootout, there is some good news Sunday morning. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports wide receiver Gabe Davis is expected to play after being listed as questionable.

Earlier this week, Davis told reporters he was going to play, and it would appear he will be able to give it a go.

Davis missed last week's game with an ankle injury suffered late in the practice week. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow received the majority of the reps in his place. With the time to prepare, the Bills may have been able to work up rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the boundary WR role, or given wide receivers Jamison Crowder or Isaiah McKenzie more reps on the outside during practice.

Buffalo’s offense is pretty healthy, but half of their key contributors on defense are going to miss the game in Miami.