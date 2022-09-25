Sunday NFL matchups, game times, and picks

The Buffalo Bills will be playing at the same time as other teams this week. I know. Weird. Our Sunday afternoon open threads have consisted of looking at all the games. With Buffalo taking up the majority of our energy today, you’ll still need viewing options for the late afternoon games.

Here are my picks for this weekend.

CBS 1:00 PM

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

I’m taking the Bills. Duh.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have looked dreadful. Chiefs win.

Cincinnati Bengal vs New York Jets

I think we should actually be rooting for the Jets here? The Bengals need a get-right game so I’m picking them.

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears

I can’t bring myself to pick the Texans. Chicago is at home so I went Bears.

FOX 1:00 PM

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots

I think Baltimore is gonna be pissed after that loss last week and take it out on New England. The Patriots don’t have the offense to keep up with Lamar Jackson.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders

The Eagles’ offense is too good. Washington can’t hang.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans

Man, the Titans have looked horrible so far this season. I may not pick them the rest of the way. Just win, Raiders.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

I really like the direction of both of these teams, but Minnesota is ahead in their rebuilding process and they have the better QB. I’m picking the Vikings.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

I don’t know how anyone can pick the Panthers right now. They’ve lost seven in a row.

CBS 4:25 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers

I assume Herbert is going to play and even though the Jags are better than a year ago, they aren’t in the Chargers’ class yet. LA for the win.

FOX 4:25 PM

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The biggest game of the day, I gave the edge to the home team. If it was in Green Bay, I’d pick them. It’s in Florida, so I think Tampa wins.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

I have not been impressed with the Rams, so I’m picking against the oddsmakers and going Arizona to win straight up.

Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks

These two teams just seem like they are foundering together. Seattle is home.

NBC 8:20 PM

San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos

Not as sexy of a matchup as we thought it might be this offseason. I’m picking the 49ers on the road.

