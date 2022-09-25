Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins square off in an early season game to determine control over the AFC East. For the Dolphins, the team will look to stay hot after completing a dramatic comeback victory last weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. For the Bills, they’ll look to remain unbeaten in spite of a long list of injuries to key players.

When I say that the Buffalo roster today might have a bit of a preseason vibe, it’s true only because of the volume of injuries the team faces. Center Mitch Morse, who injured his elbow last week, is inactive. Second-Team All-Pro safety Micah Hyde was placed on injured reserve due to a herniated disk in his neck, so his season is over. Safety Jaquan Johnson starts in his place. Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Ed Oliver are out due to hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively. Defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Brandin Bryant were signed to the 53-man roster to provide insurance there, and it might be extra-necessary given that Tim Settle is questionable with a calf injury.

Cornerback Dane Jackson is out thanks to the neck injury he suffered while taking an accidental shot from linebacker Tremaine Edmunds last weekend, so rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam will make his first career start across from fellow rookie cornerback Christian Benford, who is making his third start. Finally, if reports are correct, First-Team All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer will miss the game thanks to a foot injury. Those reports were confirmed, as Poyer is inactive today. Safety Damar Hamlin will make his first career start in Poyer’s place.

We’ve said all offseason that this Buffalo roster is the deepest in the NFL and that it’s built to withstand injuries. Here’s an early test of that confidence that we certainly didn’t anticipate. And besides, Buffalo has the ultimate equalizer in quarterback Josh Allen, who has been a bulldozer against Miami throughout his career. The Bills may be battered, but they’re not going to go quietly into the Miami night.

