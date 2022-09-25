Buffalo Bills Week Three inactives at the Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills face off against the Miami Dolphins today, and they are a battered squad. While Miami is dealing with their fair share of injuries, Buffalo’s roster is littered with players dealing with a variety of injuries already.

Head coach Sean McDermott ruled four players out prior to today, so the inactive list was a little easier to predict as a result. I’d rather be guessing at an entirely healthy roster than this, though, as the “next man up” theory is going to be put to a huge test today.

Who’s in and who’s out for Buffalo’s first divisional matchup of the year? Here’s the list.

WR Khalil Shakir

With Gabe Davis ready to roll, the rookie is back to a healthy scratch this week. Maybe they could eventually keep all seven wideouts active on game day, but not with the number of injuries they have in other places.

C Mitch Morse

This one hurts, as Morse hurt his elbow last week and missed plenty of snaps, but gutted out some playing time after suffering the injury. Greg Van Roten played center in his absence. We’ll see if it’s Van Roten at center or Ryan Bates, who has been the right guard, sliding over to man the pivot. Perhaps Greg Mancz, who was elevated from the practice squad, could play, too. Either way, this is a big blow for Buffalo’s offense.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Another week, another healthy scratch for Sweeney, who seems to be TE3 after being surpassed by Quintin Morris. Dawson Knox, who suffered a foot injury last week and was listed as questionable heading into today’s game, is active.

DT Ed Oliver

This we knew, as Oliver will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury.

DT Jordan Phillips

This we also knew, as Phillips went down hard during linebacker Matt Milano’s interception return for a touchdown last week.

CB Dane Jackson

This we also knew, as Jackson was nearly decapitated by teammate Tremaine Edmunds last week. He’s fortunate to be walking, let alone healthy enough where we can talk about him possibly returning next week against the Baltimore Ravens.

S Jordan Poyer

With teammate Micah Hyde already on injured reserve thanks to a herniated disk in his neck, this hurts extra. Poyer was on the injury report with a foot injury, and for the first time since the 2016 season finale, at least one of Hyde or Poyer won’t suit up for the Bills. Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin are the safeties today, with Cam Lewis and Siran Neal presumably the backups.

Here are Miami’s inactives. Left tackle Terron Armstead is active, as is top corner Xavien Howard.