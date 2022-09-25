SB Nation Reacts: Bills fans are riding high

Fans of the Buffalo Bills are riding high after two dominating performances. Since we knew they were confident in the direction of the team, we asked a slightly different question this week in our SB Nation Reacts polling.

Are the Buffalo Bills the best team in the NFL?

The vast majority of Bills fans, 93%, said yes Buffalo is the best team in the NFL.

The fan confidence was 100%, though. For some reason, only 99% of fans were confident in the direction of the Bills. Injuries? Who knows.

After the drubbing on Monday, only 5% of Tennessee Titans fans were confident in the direction of their team.

In the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (99%) lead the Miami Dolphins (98%) and the New York Jets (87%) with the New England Patriots (55%) bringing up the rear.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.