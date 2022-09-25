Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Rapid recap

Well, talk of an undefeated season will have to wait another season. The Buffalo Bills dropped their first game of the 2022 NFL season to the Miami Dolphins in swampy, hellacious South Beach.

Things started as the Bills have become used to this season: They received the ball and immediately involved wide receiver Stephon Diggs. The story of today’s game will largely be about the injuries and the replacements. I lost count of the figures for both by the fourth quarter. There might be some discussion about that heat—a borderline suicidal 100+ on the turf of South Beach. But what might somehow get lost in everything is the game that quarterback Josh Allen just played. His day? An epic 42/63 for 400 yard and two touchdowns; eight rushes for 47 yards.

Josh Allen seemed somehow immune to the Miami heat—instead constantly committed to putting the heat on the Dolphins’ defense.

It’s been a long time since a Buffalo-Miami game meant so much this early in the season. As such, the final two minutes were an incredible emotional rollercoaster. Prior to the two-minute warning, it seemed as though the Bills might just score the go-ahead touchdown on a goal-to-go scenario. They didn’t. Time began to click off the clock—perhaps their strategy all aong, but not with a run for negative yards on second down. That put pressure on the next play, which went incomplete to Diggs near the back center of the end zone due to nice breakup by Xaivan Howard. Needing more than a FG to take the lead, the offense stayed on the field for fourth down. A beautiful play call by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey gave the offense the look they wanted. A touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie out in the flat—which fell incomplete. Turnover on downs. DEEP in Miami territory the Dolphins took over. Game over, right? Wrong. Buffalo’s defense stymied the Dolphins into a goal line terror, and out came Miami’s punting unit. Instead of taking the safety and ensuring a free kick, the Dolphins actually snapped the ball. It ended in disaster. It may have also been a smart play on their part, as it ran clock that would prove vital for the Bills’ chances.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder received the kick at the six and took it back 17 yards to the Buffalo’s 23. There was still a chance. With 85 seconds remaining following the stand on defense, Josh Allen and the offense would muster up a nine-play, 46-yard drive that came up just short a second for a try at the winning field goal. The game’s final play was classic Josh Allen, who deftly avoided heavy pressure to connect with Isaiah McKenzie near the sideline. With plenty of Dolphins surrounding him, time expired before he could get out of bounds. Game over.

Next week the Bills are back on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens.