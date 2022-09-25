Bills at Dolphins: Kumerow out with ankle injury

The Buffalo Bills just got wide receiver Gabe Davis back after an ankle injury kept him out of Week 2, and in return another wide receiver has had to leave in the first quarter of their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Jake Kumerow, the fifth-year player out of Wisconsin, took a helmet to his knee as he made a nine-yard catch and run near the sideline in the first quarter. After rolling up and trying to get back to the huddle, it was obvious he was in pain as he wasn’t putting pressure on his left leg.

After sitting down and waving for help, Kumerow ultimately got up and was able to walk down the tunnel as he was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Kumerow was ruled out for the remainder of the game as the teams returned from halftime.

Jamison Crowder will likely see an uptick in playing time as a result.