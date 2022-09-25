Bills vs Dolphins: CB Christian Benford leaves game with hand injury

The Buffalo Bills’ defense took yet another hit as rookie cornerback Christian Benford left the game with a hand injury and the Bills quickly listed him as questionable to return to the game.

This isn’t good news for a Bills team that finds themselves short on cornerbacks after Dane Jackson took a nasty hit last week that injured his neck and has him on the sidelines. Buffalo was already playing without cornerback Tre’Davious White, who isn’t slated to return to practice until after Week 4 at the earliest, as he started the season on the injured reserve and is recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered on Thanksgiving Day last season.

Ja’Marcus Ingram, who was elevated from the practice squad the day before the Bills’ Week 3 match up with the Miami Dolphins, entered the game to replace Benford.

The Bills have Cam Lewis and Siran Neal active for the game and they’ll be next up. Rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam started at the other boundary CB position.