Bills vs Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa leaves the game with head injury

With just more than two minutes left in the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Fins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sent to the turf. His head bounced hard and when he tried to stand up, he was immediately corralled by his offensive lineman and taken off the field by trainers.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano was flagged for a late hit on the play. Tagovailoa threw the pass and Milano pushed him while the QB was in the air. It wasn’t an egregiously dirty play, but the result is terrible.

Tagovailoa was able to get to his feet and immediately shook his head, trying to clear cobwebs. After a step, he went down to a knee before getting back up and attempting to keep walking to the sideline. His offensive lineman put a hand on him and wouldn’t let him keep going.

It’s the second time in two seasons the Bills have knocked Tua from the game. A hard, clean sack from A.J. Epenesa sent Tagovailoa to the locker room in September 2021.

In his place is Teddy Bridgewater, who has started 63 games in the NFL. He played for the Denver Broncos a year ago.