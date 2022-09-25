Bills vs Dolphins: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are heading to the second half. Come join in with the chat now!

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was replaced by backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after suffering what appeared to be a concussion in the second quarter. Two Dolphins offensive lineman have also left the game with injuries.

Buffalo right tackle Spencer Brown and cornerback Christian Benford have both gone to the locker room, joining half the defense on the injured list alongside center Mitch Morse. Morse’s backup Greg Van Roten has flubbed two snaps, with one costing Buffalo three points at the end of the first half.

The Bills’ offense has been clicking, at least through the air, as Josh Allen is on pace for a monster day while the run game has been mostly stymied. Allen has 224 yards and two touchdowns in the first half with just a few incompletions.

We’ll be here through the end of the game. Join us.