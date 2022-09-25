Bills versus Dolphins: Spencer Brown out with heat-related illness

Late in the second quarter, right tackle Spencer Brown was seen on the sideline while the Buffalo Bills offense was trying to march down the field and take a lead over the Miami Dolphins before the half.

David Quessenberry was in for Brown, and with Greg Van Roten at center in place of the injured Mitch Morse (elbow) the offensive line looked to be struggling to keep Josh Allen protected and give him time to get the offense in any type of rhythm and the game remained tied at half time.

After the teams returned from locker rooms to start the third quarter, the Bills announced that Brown was out of the game with heat-related illness.

With Morse out and Bobby Hart serving a one-game suspension for an altercation with a member of the Tennessee Titans after last week’s game, the Bills only have Tommy Doyle and Ryan Mancz left to step up should another offensive linemen go down today.