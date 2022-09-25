Bills vs Dolphins: Heat-related illnesses have taken out multiple Buffalo players

The high temperatures in Miami have wreaked havoc on the Buffalo Bills roster as a number of players have had to leave the game due to heat illness. With temps near 100 and high humidity, the heat index is stifling the Bills, whose sideline is in full sun during the afternoon game.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Dawson Knox went to the locker room to receive fluids in the third quarter. Offensive tackle Spencer Brown was already ruled out for the rest of the game. Brown left the game before halftime.

Rookie running back James Cook has been inserted into the passing game along with tight end Quintin Morris. Both had catches on their first drives in the game replacing McKenzie and Knox. David Quessenberry is in for Brown.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard also went to the locker room to get fluids in the second half.

Guard Ryan Bates also left the game with a head injury. Tommy Doyle is in for him.