Bills vs Ravens: Buffalo opens as a road favorite despite first loss

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, succumbing to a litany of injuries and heat-related problems. Heading into next week, oddsmakers still believe they will win and win confortably.

Per DraftKings SportsBook, the Bills are favored by three points, with the over/under set at a whopping 54.5 points. It’s the only point total in the 50s and at least a touchdown higher than the rest of the NFL.

A few days ago, the Bills were favored by four, so they aren’t quite as strong as they once were. In May when the game was first posted, the Bills were just 1-point favorites.

Baltimore beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, winning by 11 points following a big third quarter. They are 2-1 and lead the AFC North. They’ve topped 36 points in consecutive weeks, which helps with the over bet from oddsmakers.

The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday.