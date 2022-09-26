Bills vs Dolphins: Ryan Bates evaluated for head injury

The Buffalo Bills had to play almost every offensive lineman on their active roster before their game with the Miami Dolphins had even reached the fourth quarter.

Right guard Ryan Bates left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle had to step in as the next man up.

Buffalo started the game without center Mitch Morse, who suffered an elbow injury last week against the Tennessee Titans, and offensive tackle Bobby Hart, who was serving a one-game suspension. The heat started to take its toll early and Spencer Brown left the game with what was listed as a heat injury.

When Brown left the game, David Quessenberry entered at right tackle, and now with Doyle in at right guard for Bates and Greg Van Roten having started at center for Morse, Buffalo only has two of their usual starters in on the line: Dion Dawkins and Rodger Saffold. Van Roten eventually left the game, too, leading to practice squad call-up Greg Mancz filling in at center.

Buffalo used every one of their active linemen against the Dolphins.