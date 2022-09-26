Bills vs Dolphins: Josh Allen sets multiple team records in loss

Leading up the Buffalo Bills’ first game of the season against the Miami Dolphins, most of Bills Mafia believed the defensive woes were minuscule because quarterback Josh Allen was healthy and the offense could flourish. Allen looked almost unstoppable in the first half but the offense wasn’t able to execute and always come away with points. The second half fell flat and the Bills were able to muster just five points, ultimately losing to Miami. Despite the team’s inability to produce enough points, there were plenty of jaw-dropping numbers by Allen on the day for us to mention.

Let’s start with the fact that Allen threw the ball 63 times...in four quarters. That’s the most pass attempts in regulation since Jared Goff had 68 attempts when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. It’s also the most pass attempts in Bills history and Allen’s new career-high since the Buccaneers game last season (54).

Allen completed 42 passes, the most by a NFL QB since Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys completed 42 against Tampa Bay last year. He also reached the 400-yard mark for the third-time in his career and now owns the team record for such, passing Drew Bledsoe. Ironically, two of Allen’s three 400-yard games have come against Miami.

This is the second time in Allen’s career to start with three straight multi-touchdown games and he’s now thrown at least 2 TDs in four straight games.

It was evident Allen played his heart out today and surely would like some plays back, but the best thing to do is get healthy and move on with the season.