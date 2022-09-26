Buffalo Bills Links, 9/26: Recapping loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills saw their seven-game winning streak against the Miami Dolphins come to an end on a sunny, steamy Sunday afternoon in South Beach. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s 21-19 setback against the Dolphins.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Rapid recap—Feeling the heat - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins week 3 loss: Josh Allen can’t overcome heat, injuries - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Dolphins: Absurd Buffalo stats to take away from a painful loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Dolphins: Josh Allen sets multiple team records in loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Dolphins: Ryan Bates evaluated for head injury - Buffalo Rumblings
- Circling the Wagons: Bills loss postgame call-in show - Buffalo Rumblings
- OVERREACTION Postgame Show: BILLS at Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Ravens odds week 4: Buffalo opens as a road favorite despite first loss - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills can’t finish off the Fins
The Bills were missing both of their All-Pro safeties, two talented members of the defensive line, and six total defensive starters. At one point, the Bills were missing four starters on the offensive line. They squandered ample scoring opportunities at the end of the first half (bobbled snap and then an inbound pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs allowed the clock to expire) and in the second half (linebacker Matt Milano let a potential pick-six go through his hands, usually reliable kicker Tyler Bass missed a field goal, wide receiver Gabe Davis didn’t secure a touchdown catch, and quarterback Josh Allen misfired to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie who was open for the potential go-ahead touchdown).
Despite all that (not to mention the oppressive heat that limited McKenzie, Davis, Diggs, tight end Dawson Knox, and others), the Bills had a chance to execute a fourth-quarter comeback, but fell short in South Beach. Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and others after the Bills suffered their first loss of the season.
- Dolphins 21, Bills 19: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays - Buffalo News
- Dolphins halt Josh Allen, survive ‘butt punt’ to beat Bills - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills lose wild game to Dolphins, several players to injuries in oppressive heat - Democrat & Chronicle
- Even missing six starters, depleted Bills defense keeps Buffalo in game - Buffalo News
- Bills fall just short of fourth-quarter comeback, lose 21-19 to Dolphins - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills vs. Dolphins - Game Recap - September 25, 2022 - ESPN
- Plays that shaped the game: Jaylen Waddle’s big play was a ‘first ever’ in Bills’ McDermott era - Buffalo News
- Bills QB Josh Allen after postgame X-ray on hand: ‘I’m good’ - Buffalo News
- Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins on scrap with Josh Allen: ‘With alpha males, that’s how it goes’ - Buffalo News
- “This team’s got no quit in us” | Bills players and coaches stay confident following loss - BuffaloBills.com
- McDermott proud of resilience Bills showed Sunday - WGR 550
- Allen: Offense ‘didn’t take care of business’ - WGR 550
Observations, Report cards, position grades
From the staggering number of injuries incurred by the Bills to poor clock management and execution at the end of the first half and end of the game to another incredible performance from Josh Allen, catch up with observations from Buffalo’s 21-19 loss to the Dolphins in a game the Bills had every chance to win. Plus, report cards and positional grades, and analysis on what the loss means moving forward as Buffalo falls into second place in the AFC East.
- Observations: Staggering run of injuries catches up to Bills in crushing loss to Dolphins - Buffalo News
- 497 yards of offense results in just 17 points as Bills fail to capitalize on opportunities - Buffalo News
- 7 observations in Bills loss to Dolphins: Injuries and missed opportunities galore - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Graham: Bills plumb depths of roster, souls but fall short to Dolphins - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Dolphins | Week 3 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Week 3 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game - NFL.com
- Bulldog: Overheated - WGR 550
- Von Miller refused to make excuses for Bills’ loss to Dolphins, so here are 5 we’ll make for him - newyorkupstate.com
- Geary: The Bills have a composure problem - WGR 550
- Three questions: Pondering Bills’ secondary and the threat Dolphins pose - Buffalo News
- Report Card: Defense hangs tough, but Bills come up a few plays short against Dolphins -Buffalo News
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Dolphins - WGR 550
- Josh Allen, injury-depleted Bills had their opportunities, but leave Miami with loss (Report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills report card: Josh Allen’s valiant effort spoiled by injuries and miscues - Democrat & Chronicle
- Christian Benford injured as Bills’ secondary situation goes from worse to more worse - Buffalo News
Odds and ends
Right after Matt Milano sent Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the turf in the second quarter, TV replays showed Tagovailoa appearing woozy and stumbling following the hit, and it seemed Tagovailoa’s day was finished. Why was Tagovailoa allowed to return to the game? That issue is the subject of an NFLPA investigation. Plus, new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey unleased a tirade on his tablet and headset that was captured by the CBS broadcast crew following the disappointing loss.
- Why Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa was allowed back into Buffalo Bills game after head injury - newyorkupstate.com
- Tua Tagovailoa returns from head injury to lead Dolphins to Bills upset, but NFLPA will investigate - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFLPA probe Dolphins’ concussion check for Tua Tagovailoa - WGR 550
- Bills OC Ken Dorsey loses it, smashes desk after loss to Dolphins - Democrat & Chronicle
- OC Ken Dorsey slams headset, tablet after Buffalo Bills drop first game - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
Loading comments...