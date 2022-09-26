Buffalo Bills Links, 9/26: Recapping loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills saw their seven-game winning streak against the Miami Dolphins come to an end on a sunny, steamy Sunday afternoon in South Beach. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s 21-19 setback against the Dolphins.

Bills can’t finish off the Fins

The Bills were missing both of their All-Pro safeties, two talented members of the defensive line, and six total defensive starters. At one point, the Bills were missing four starters on the offensive line. They squandered ample scoring opportunities at the end of the first half (bobbled snap and then an inbound pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs allowed the clock to expire) and in the second half (linebacker Matt Milano let a potential pick-six go through his hands, usually reliable kicker Tyler Bass missed a field goal, wide receiver Gabe Davis didn’t secure a touchdown catch, and quarterback Josh Allen misfired to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie who was open for the potential go-ahead touchdown).

Despite all that (not to mention the oppressive heat that limited McKenzie, Davis, Diggs, tight end Dawson Knox, and others), the Bills had a chance to execute a fourth-quarter comeback, but fell short in South Beach. Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and others after the Bills suffered their first loss of the season.

Observations, Report cards, position grades

From the staggering number of injuries incurred by the Bills to poor clock management and execution at the end of the first half and end of the game to another incredible performance from Josh Allen, catch up with observations from Buffalo’s 21-19 loss to the Dolphins in a game the Bills had every chance to win. Plus, report cards and positional grades, and analysis on what the loss means moving forward as Buffalo falls into second place in the AFC East.

Odds and ends

Right after Matt Milano sent Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the turf in the second quarter, TV replays showed Tagovailoa appearing woozy and stumbling following the hit, and it seemed Tagovailoa’s day was finished. Why was Tagovailoa allowed to return to the game? That issue is the subject of an NFLPA investigation. Plus, new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey unleased a tirade on his tablet and headset that was captured by the CBS broadcast crew following the disappointing loss.