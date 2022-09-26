 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Off Tackle with John Fina Show: Bills melt in Miami

Show airs every Monday at 8:00 PM EST on the BR YouTube Channel

By Joe Miller III
Join former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle and first-round pick John Fina, along with the Voice Joe Miller as they give their reactions to the Bills dropping a hard-fought game in the miserable heat of Miami, FL.

