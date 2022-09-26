Monday Night Football: Bills connections, open thread for Cowboys vs Giants

It seems like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants play on national television at least once a season, and this year it’s early. With the Giants employing several former Buffalo Bills, there may be some added interest in watching this evening’s contest.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was recently the Bills assistant general manager, and he hired head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo’s former offensive coordinator. Heading with him were Shea Tierney to be quarterbacks coach and Bobby Johnson, the offensive line coach. Several former Bills players - guard Jack Anderson, running back Matt Breida, center Jon Feliciano, cornerback Nick McCloud, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and running back Antonio Williams - are on the roster, with quarterback Davis Webb on the practice squad.

The Cowboys don’t feature nearly as many former Bills. Stefon Diggs’ brother, Trevon, is a starting cornerback for Dallas. It wouldn’t surprise us if Stef is there for the game tonight. Former Bills left tackle Jason Peters is on the roster.

The Giants are favored by 1 point at home with an over/under of just 38.5 points, via DraftKings Sportsbook. I took the home team.