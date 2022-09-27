One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills fall short against the Miami Dolphins

Two undefeated AFC East teams met in South Florida on Sunday, and only one could walk away with an unblemished record. Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills and their fans, it was the Miami Dolphins who won the game, albeit narrowly. The Bills fought hard despite many injuries, but fell short—which is becoming a trend.

Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins is the Bills’ seventh straight loss in a one-possession game. Their last win in a single-score game came against the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs in January 2021. Since 2018, when the Josh Allen era began, the Bills have a 13-17 record in one-possession games. Their 0.433 winning percentage in one-possession games over that time period is the eighth worst in the NFL. On the flip side, the Bills are 33-12 in games decided by more than a possession, and ironically, their last big loss also came against the Colts, when the Bills were steamrolled by Jonathan Taylor & Co. last November.

With all the injuries the Bills suffered before and during the game, a one-possession loss is not something to worry about this week. But, it is an interesting trend for a very accomplished and highly regarded team.