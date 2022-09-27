Billieve: Bills Can’t Finish off the Dolphins

Ugh. The Buffalo Bills squandered countless opportunities and missed a golden chance to remain undefeated on the young season, falling to the Miami Dolphins by a score of 21-19 on a sunny, steamy Sunday afternoon in South Beach.

On this week’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico recap the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s first loss of the year, which snapped a seven-game winning streak over Miami.

Among the topics covered by Boccacino and D’Amico:

While the Bills were missing essentially their entire starting secondary, six defensive starters, and four offensive linemen, and also lost several of their offensive playmakers to the excessive heat, there are no excuses for Sunday’s game. The Bills had a chance to pick up a big divisional win and were unable to capitalize on their numerous opportunities.

The injuries are starting to add up. After an extremely healthy three-year stretch, the Bills are now the walking wounded.

By conservative estimates, the Bills left 27 points on the field Sunday in the close loss to the Dolphins.

Do the Bills have an issue with composure and finishing off games?

You can’t blame this loss on Josh Allen, who did everything possible to win (with the exception of short-arming the potential game-winning TD pass to Isaiah McKenzie in a big fourth-down scenario.

Buffalo’s young secondary acclimated itself well to the challenge...

...Outside of a terrible, back-breaking 3rd & 22 pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylan Waddle.

The lack of a running game for the Bills is concerning, and the team can’t keep relying on Josh Allen to be the leading rusher.

The play calling, especially around the goalline on Buffalo’s next-to-last drive left a lot to be desired.

The Bills lost to a good Dolphins team, but Bills Mafia should relax. It’s only one game and it took a perfect storm for Miami to escape with a victory. Buffalo lost this game more than the Dolphins won it.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast for our thoughts, then let us know how you feel after the Bills failed to finish off the Dolphins.

