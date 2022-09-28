 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills Reacts Survey: Week 4

Are you confident the Bills are headed in the right direction?

By Kyle Thele
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills Minicamp Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Heading into Week 4 of the season, we want to know how you’re feeling after seeing the first real game. Every week of the season we will ask fans if they are confident the team is headed in the right direction and more of the most pressing questions facing the coming game. Let us know what you think!

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...