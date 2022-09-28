2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bills dip into the West Coast at offensive line

The inaugural SB Nation 2023 NFL Mock Draft is in and the Buffalo Bills have made their selection. Interior offensive lineman Andrew Voorhees out of USC heads to Buffalo at pick No. 31 in a much-needed move for Buffalo based on early season returns from the offensive line.

The Bills have had one of the worst statistical offensive lines in the NFL through three weeks including an abysmal run-block win rate (per ESPN) and run-blocking grade (per Pro Football Focus). Sure, some of these numbers could be deflated from a large number of depth players forced into action against the Miami Dolphins. But it’s been a very poor, disappointing showing for the frontline regardless.

Voorhees is a 6’6”, 330-pound interior force along the offensive line. He has played tackle in the past, but his best projection continues to be at guard at the next level. He doesn’t have the ideal position versatility that Bills general manager Brandon Beane craves, but he is a people mover in the middle of the offensive line that Buffalo really doesn’t have right now. Voorhees is a sixth-year senior who has the ability to start from day one on the team’s offensive line.

All trench measures from PFF and ESPN.



The Seahawks and Giants pop out as being bad everywhere here pic.twitter.com/2u11D4lBL2 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2022

As much as we love mock drafts, expect a ton of different names to get a projection to the Bills over the next seven months. As the team’s draft position changes along with prospects rising up and falling down draft boards, there will be plenty of prospects to learn about and discuss here at Buffalo Rumblings.