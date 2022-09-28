Buffalo Bills Links, 9/28: Reflecting on loss in Miami

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by revisiting the Buffalo Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins, dissecting some of the reasons the Bills came up short, including continued offensive woes in short-yardage situations and a late-game drive that stalled deep in Miami territory.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Reflecting on loss in Miami

For the last few years, the Bills have possessed one of the most potent and prolific offenses in the NFL. One of their few weaknesses? Short-yardage scenarios, and the problems that plagued the Bills in the past reared their ugly heads again on Sunday. Read about Buffalo’s woes converting those short-yardage situations, see how quarterback Josh Allen was once again able to be successful when facing a blitz, how Greg Rousseau put together one of the most impressive performances of his young career, hear Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey explain why Buffalo fell in South Beach, and analyze the snap counts from Week 3.

Bills seeking reinforcements at several positions

The Bills got some more bad news on the injury front when it was revealed that rookie cornerback Christian Benford will miss several weeks due to a broke hand. The Bills hosted former All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes along with fellow cornerback Jamal Perry, and with offensive lineman Tommy Doyle going on injured reserve, Buffalo signed offensive lineman Justin Murray to help a banged-up offensive line.

Odds and ends

See how far the Bills fell after suffering their first loss of the year, find out which honor Josh Allen is nominated for following his 400-yard passing day against the Dolphins, and learn why Sunday’s showdown between top AFC foes wasn’t enough to get CBS’ top broadcasting team.